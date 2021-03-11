Michael W. Cooke, 77, died Wednesday, March 3, at home in Jamaica. He was born in Leicester, England, on April 29, 1943. He moved to Canada at a young age with his mother, aunt and sister but always longed for warm weather, and coconuts on coconut trees.
To start his journey to more tropical climates he joined the U.S. Army. Later on, in the early 1970s he moved to San Francisco, followed by a cross-country road trip to live in Miami Beach.
Michael was always very good at fixing things and working with his hands, and as he still longed for more tropical weather he devoted five years to building a boat that he christened Katmandu. He launched in 1979 in the Florida Keys. He also welcomed his first wonderful daughter Christine during that time. Later, he sailed Katmandu to the Bahamas for the first of many adventures, along with the birth of his son Christopher.
In 1989 in the Turks and Caicos, Michael married the love of his life, Kathleen Leahy of Stowe, daughter of James F. Leahy Jr. (James Leahy was co-owner of Leahy Ski Shop in Stowe and the Stowe Playhouse.)
Michael and Kathy spent 29 years in the Caribbean living aboard Katmandu and raising two daughters, Sarah and Leslie.
In 2000, Michael and family started visiting Vermont every summer. In Elmore, Michael restored and renovated a beautiful barn, originally built in 1840. Some of his fondest memories are living in that barn and in Vermont. Over the years he made many good friends and truly enjoyed his life in Vermont.
Michael is survived by his wife Kathy; children, Christine, Christopher, Sarah and Leslie; sister, Janet; grandchildren, Caleb, Cadyn, Elizabeth, Shayla, Raine and Tristin.
