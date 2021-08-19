Michael R. Sorkin, formerly of Morrisville, died peacefully Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Hilton Head Island, S.C. surrounded by his loving family.
He succumbed after fighting a heroic battle with ALS.
Michael is survived by his wife, Barbara; and his children, Eric, Brian, Charlstie and Casey; eight grandchildren; and his brother, Herb.
All of them will miss the pride that he expressed in their accomplishments and the encouragement and support he generously provided.
Michael was predeceased by his mother and father, Rubin and Irma Sorkin.
Michael was born in Brooklyn in 1944 and married his first wife and childhood sweetheart, Elena Weintraub, who died prematurely, leaving him with two young sons. He committed to raising those sons and making their happiness his highest priority.
In 1987, he and Barbara Harris married and combined their families. Michael quickly became a senior level corporate executive. His success helped him to provide comfort and stability for his family. He later became a business consultant specializing in mergers and acquisitions. He guided several large clients through the difficulties that often arise from attempts to combine diverse corporate cultures.
After his retirement, Michael continued to provide advice and guidance to friends and associates. He had a reputation for staying well informed, for being articulate and for being able to write cogent summations of complicated matters.
As a result, his input was frequently sought, and his advice became the basis for the implementation of policies and procedures.
His family and closest friends mourn the loss and know that Michael's intelligence, sensitivity and ability to navigate difficult situations will be sorely missed. Those whose lives he touched are aware of how loyal and devoted he was to family and friends.
An unveiling and celebration of life will be held on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, on Hilton Head Island.
For more information, contact his wife at bhsorkin@gmail.com.
