Michael Heitner, 82, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at his peaceful home in Waterbury Center. Son of Rose and Manny Heitner, Mike lived a storied, loving childhood in Brooklyn, N.Y.
A graduate of Poly Prep Country Day School, Dartmouth College and Yale Law School, he enjoyed a long, distinguished and groundbreaking career as a lawyer at his beloved Herrick, Feinstein.
An avid skier, sailor and cyclist, Mike loved Vermont, the outdoors and was a fixture on the slopes at Stowe Mountain, often catching the first chair. He was one of the founding members of the Stowe Tennis Club and Jewish Community of Greater Stowe, and a longtime supporter of the Mount Mansfield Ski Club and Malletts Bay Boat Club.
His deepest well of joy was his family. He is survived by Susan Heitner, his adoring wife of 54 years; his son and daughter-in-law, Sam and Vanessa Heitner; and his beloved grandsons, Santiago and Matías.
The memory of Michael’s profound love and integrity will live on in all those who had the privilege to know him.
