Maurice P. Laferriere, 96, of Gainesville, Fla., died on Monday, April 17, 2023, following a brief illness. He was born on April 29, 1926, in Concord, N.H., to the late Mary (Audet) Laferriere.
Maurice graduated from Concord High School in 1944 and immediately enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving in the Philippines and Borneo as a PT boat crewman. He was honorably discharged in 1946 and returned to Concord where he soon met his future wife of 61 years, Joyce Burnham. They were married May 17, 1947, in Warwick, R.I.
Soon after their marriage, Maurice and Joyce moved to her hometown of Stowe.
Maurice is survived by his Gainesville family: daughters, Peggy George and Jill Stirt, and son-in-law David Stirt; his grandsons, Benjamin Stirt (Tampa) and his wife, Johnelle and their son Athyn, and Daniel Stirt (Orlando); his elder brother, Edward Laferriere (Concord); and many, many cousins.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Joyce in 2008; his mother in 2003; and his son-in-law, Kim George in 1984.
After moving to Stowe, Maurice had a successful career in retail, working at Shaw’s General Store from 1948-1966 — “one minute selling cheese, the next minute hardware or skis.” He then moved to the Village Ski Shop in 1966 where he gained the title “the good boot doctor,” specializing in ski boot fitting during a time of rapid change in the industry.
In 1970, he and Joyce took the ultimate leap, opening their own ski shop, Boots ‘n Boards. The shop became a welcoming establishment to skiers from all over the Northeast and Canada where Maurice’s expertise in boot fitting, Joyce’s taste in ski wear and their love for their customers kept families returning to the shop year after year. Maurice mentored many young men during his B ‘n B years, with some going on to impressive careers of their own in the ski business. In 1987, “with mixed emotions,” Maurice and Joyce decided to retire, sold the business and moved to Florida to be near their new grandson, Ben.
In his free time Maurice enjoyed golfing, reading and traveling. He loved attending his grandsons’s school activities and sports and was always their biggest fan.
A graveside service will be held at Riverbank Cemetery in Stowe, with date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Maurice’s name to the Stowe Historical Society, PO Box 730, Stowe VT 05672.
