Maureen Urell

Maureen Annette Urell, 73, died on Saturday, April 1, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Nov. 16, 1949, in Pittsburgh, Pa., to James and Anna Watkins. She attended the Art Institute of Pittsburgh for fashion illustration and was recognized for her skills in seed-beaded purses.
She moved to Warren village in 1974 with her first son, Max. There, she created a new home surrounded by many friends. She always said, “it takes a village to raise a child,” and those words were never truer than with Max and the wonderful community that surrounded them.
Maureen married Thomas Urell and moved to Duxbury in 1986. They had two sons, Tommy and James, raising them on Dowsville Road with a love of the outdoors, family dinners and close friends.
She was the longtime owner of Cheap Thrills, a thrift store in the Mad River Valley for over 20 years. Eventually, she purchased the Bridge Street “blue building,” and Cheap Thrills found its iconic home. Despite living in Vermont, Maureen always had a deep connection to her hometown roots of Pittsburgh, as was evident anytime the Steelers played, and the terrible towel came out.
Maureen is remembered for her infectious laugh, her sense of humor, her kindness and acceptance of all who wandered through the doors of Cheap Thrills throughout the years.
Maureen is survived by her sons, Maxwell Popowicz (Duxbury), Tommy Urell and James Urell (Bozeman, Mont.); daughter-in-law, Sarah Popowicz and grandsons, Wyatt and Sawyer Popowicz; and former husband, Thomas Urell (Ennis, Mont.); sister, Carol Watkins; aunt, Catherine Tripodi; and the extended Tripodi family of Pittsburgh.
Friends and family will be invited to attend a celebration this summer to honor Maureen’s life and the lives she has touched.
