Mary Whalley Brown, 89, of Stowe, died peacefully in her home on Monday, July 12, 2021.
Mary was born in Burlington on Aug. 18, 1931, daughter of Ruth Spear and Donald P. Whalley of Charlotte.
Mary was raised on a dairy farm and joined in the work of milking and haying at a young age.
She graduated from Burlington High School, Class of 1949, and Burlington Business College two years later.
Mary was employed by Vermont Hardware and worked in the accounting department. She later worked for General Electric Company in the payroll department at its Lakeside Avenue plant. She retired in 1961 and volunteered at the Mary Fletcher hospital for many years.
She married Gerald (Jerry) Brown in 1952, lived in Burlington for one year while looking for a home to raise a family. Mary and Jerry purchased the Baptist Parish House with five acres of meadow in Jericho Corners and lived there for 46 years before moving to Stowe.
Mary was an accomplished equestrian and raised Morgan horses, one of which, Parish Cori-B, won the Mare’s Pleasure Driving Division at the Grand National Horse Show in Oklahoma.
Mary was well known for her outstanding meals and dinner parties. She was also an avid skier, earning her the nickname “Mountain Mary.”
In the 1960s she was one of the first women to ski the grand promenade in France. This was a three-day, 190-mile trek across the Alps in France, an adventure that made news in the French press.
Summer was the season for gardening, and she kept her neighbors and friends supplied with an abundance of fruits and vegetables. She also was an avid golfer, but she rarely had a kind word for it.
A final word must be said about Mary’s love for dogs.
Mary was preceded by her husband of 58 years, Gerald Brown; and her nephews, Daniel Horsford and John Spence.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Penny and John Moore; grandson, Brinton Moore his wife, Beth, and their children, Lily and Jackson; sister, Susan Horsford; and many in-laws, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Lamoille Home Health and Hospice for its support and care through this difficult time. A special thanks to Paulette Philbrook for her many years of care and companionship.
In lieu of flowers please send contributions to the North Country Animal League, 16 Mountain View Meadow Road, Morristown VT 05661, or Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morristown VT 05661.
Arrangements are in care of Gifford Funeral Home, Richmond.
