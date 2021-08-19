A casual celebration of Mary Whalley Brown’s life will take place at the Trattoria La Festa, 4080 Mountain Road, Stowe, on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, between noon and 3 p.m.
Family and friends are welcome to attend.
Mary died peacefully at her home on July 12, 2021. Arrangements in care of Gifford Funeral Home in Richmond.
