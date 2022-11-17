Mary Jane “Mary” Statesir (nee Walling) of Palm Coast, Fla., died peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
A memorial service will be held at Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations in Palm Coast on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. The family will receive friends for visitation from 2-3:30 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow in the spring of 2023 in Stowe.
Mary was born on April 6, 1930, in Freehold, N.J., to the late Wesley Walling and Dorothy (Allen) Walling. She attended Freehold High School and worked as an administrative assistant to the civilian director of operations at Camp Evans, Wall Township, N.J.
Loving the small-town life, she moved to the village of Stowe in 1979. There, with her love of children, she became a teacher’s aide at Stowe Elementary for 20 years. She retired to Palm Coast in 2004.
Mary was predeceased by her husband of nearly 60 years, Robert M. Statesir.
She is survived by her son, Kevin R. Statesir of Waterbury; her daughter, Susan Anastasio and son-in-law, Trey Anastasio of New York City; granddaughters, Eliza and Isabella Anastasio; and her stepson, Robert Statesir of Brick, N.J. She is also survived by many extended family members and close friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org
Mary’s family entrusted her arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations.
