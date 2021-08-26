Mary Kelly Whiteman, 86, died peacefully on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, surrounded by loving children and devoted caregivers.
Mary Kelly was born on June 7, 1935, in Great Barrington, Mass. In death, she joins her parents, Francis James and Sara Dunn Kelly, her younger sister, Anne, and her devoted husband of 54 years, Joseph David Whiteman.
She married Joe during a Christmas holiday snowstorm in 1962. They shared the joy of raising five children, and later welcomed 13 grandchildren. Mary was the epitome of patience, love and grace. She was guided by her deep faith in God and her Roman Catholic upbringing. It is those qualities which characterized all her words and actions.
Mary graduated from Trinity College in Washington, D.C., and worked as an analyst for the CIA in London and Washington. After her children were born, Mary dedicated her talents and intellect to motherhood.
Mary, Joe and their children lived in Indiana, New Jersey, Minnesota and Kansas before settling in Shaker Heights, Ohio, in 1975. They lived in Shaker Heights where Joe was general counsel at Parker Hannifin Corporation until 1998, when they retired to Stowe.
In Stowe, Mary and Joe enjoyed retirement alongside her sister and brother-in-law, Theresa and Gerry Griffin. The two couples travelled often and shared many adventures and stories. In 2014 Joe and Mary moved to Virginia Beach to be close to their daughter Sally and her husband, Dr. Daniel Dickinson. They were welcomed to Virginia Beach and made to feel at home by Dr. Andy and Mary Dickinson and their family.
Left to cherish her memory are her five children and their spouses, Anne Brummer (Andy), Mary McKay (Terance), Joe Jr. (Nannette), Sally Dickinson (Dan) and Jane Donovan (Matt). In addition, she had 13 grandchildren who hold dear their memories of “Grandma Mary.”
Mary also leaves her two younger sisters and their husbands, Theresa Kelly Griffin (Gerry) and Clare Kelly Stomper (George); her dear cousin, Roseanne Flaherty Madden (John); numerous nieces, nephews, extended relatives, and friends from every place she resided.
In her last years, Mary declined with Alzheimer's disease and was lovingly cared for by three very special people — Romulo Odanga, Edna Barrago and Christine Huyoa — who gave dignity and comfort to Mary during her last years. The family is hugely grateful to all three.
A mass to honor Mary’s life and memory will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 11 a.m. at Star of the Sea Catholic Church. Mary will be interred with Joe in Great Barrington, Mass., where many members of her family lay in eternal rest.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Mary’s memory to Sentara Hospice Services, 3760 Sentara Way, Virginia Beach VA 23452.
Online condolences may be made at hdoliver.com.
