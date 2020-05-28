Mary Crosby Earl, a former Stowe resident, died May 20, 2020.
Mary’s optimism, wit, loving heart and unbridled respect for everyone she met made her a joy to be around. She was highly talented, creating exquisitely designed wall tapestries and silver pieces throughout her life.
She loved the West and its culture and depicted it in beautiful and sometimes haunting ways. She was passionate about skiing, animals and, above all, friends. First and foremost, she was an artist.
Mary, daughter of Ralph and Dorothy Earl, grew up Syracuse, N.Y., attended Emma Willard School and earned a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Skidmore College.
After college, Mary moved to Stowe, where she became an accomplished silversmith. Before long, she owned her own jewelry store, The Silver Tree. While in Stowe, she became an avid skier, which developed into one of her lifelong passions.
After 25 years in Stowe and many ski adventures in the West, Mary fell in love with Taos and its ski slopes, sunshine and vibrant art community. Taos became the perfect home for Mary.
In Taos, her artistic focus shifted from jewelry to weaving, initially inspired by Native American traditions. Mary became an award-winning tapestry artist, creating intricate weavings of landscapes, wildlife, churches and botanicals.
Mary’s passion for skiing led her to become a ski instructor, and the Taos ski community soon came to be Mary’s close circle of friends.
One tall, dashing ski instructor, Gary Vogel, became a “special friend.” Mary and Gary spent 24 years together, sharing a life full of love, laughter and adventure.
Survivors include her husband, Gary Vogel; his daughters Star and Justyn; sister Susan Klebl and her children, Christopher, Katherine and Caroline; and a host of friends in Taos, Stowe and Glenburnie, N.Y.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date, which will be announced. Contributions in Mary’s memory may be made to Stray Hearts Taos Animal Shelter (strayhearts.org, 575-758-2981) or the Lake George Land Conservancy (518-644-9673, lglc.org).
The Rivera Family Funeral Home, Taos, is assisting the family. To share a memory: riverafuneralhome.com.