Mary Ann Dillon

Mary Ann E. Dillon, 85, of New York, a former resident of Stowe and of Farmington and Avon, Conn., died Monday, April 13, 2020.
She was born in Hartford, Conn., daughter of George Hugh and Margaret (Kelly) Mariner, was raised in Hartford, and graduated from Holy Trinity High School in 1953. Mary Ann attended St. Joseph College, then worked for New England Telephone Co.
It was during the summer of 1954 while camping with friends that she met the love of her life, Richard T. “Dick” Dillon. They married in 1956 and eventually settled in Avon.
In 1977, they moved to Stowe after Dick accepted the position of principal of the Stowe Junior/Senior High School. Mary Ann went back to school and earned an associate’s degree from the Community College of Vermont.
Dick and Mary Ann were married for 62 years before he died in 2018.
Mary Ann was a devout Catholic and was recognized as such by the Vermont Bishop’s Commission on Women, which honored her in 2003 for her spiritual values and exemplification of the life Christ calls us all to live. She volunteered as a eucharistic minister for 30-plus years at the Fanny Allen Medical Center in Burlington.
Her second passion was being outdoors; she was athletic her entire life and enjoyed basketball, golf, tennis, hiking, biking, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and swimming.
Mary Ann enjoyed entertaining friends and family. She was a beloved grandmother who made every occasion special. Her dedication to her faith and community continues to inspire her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include a daughter, Margaret “Peggy” Cecil of Rego Park, N.Y., and a son-in-law, Thurston Cecil; a son, James P. Dillon of Enfield, Conn.; and four grandchildren, JP and Amy Dillon and Chloe and Brae Cecil.
A brother, Francis X. Marine, died earlier, and an infant brother died at 5 days old.
Funeral and burial services were held on Saturday, April 18, in Avon, Conn. While those services were limited to the immediate family, Carmon Funeral Home in Avon will maintain a tribute cast at carmonfuneralhome.com. When safe to do so, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at the Church of Saint Ann in Avon. As an expression of sympathy, donations in her memory may be made to Enders Island Retreat Center: endersisland.org/donate.