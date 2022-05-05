A Stowe legend and native, Marvin Moriarty, 85, of Vero Beach, Fla., and formerly of Stowe, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Marvin was the son of Anabel “Ma” and Kermit Moriarty of Stowe, and the brother of Darwin Moriarty, also of Stowe.
Marvin was a skiing legend, a business entrepreneur and a simple man with incredible talents. He cherished a wide array of friends and relationships. He made friends everywhere he went, yet everyone always knew where they stood with Marvin. A tennis buddy in Vero Beach referred to him as one of those people that you were glad you met and were able to spend time with. He was indeed a unique individual and human being.
In 1956, at 17, Marvin became the youngest man ever named to the U.S. Men’s Olympic Ski Team, a record he still holds today. This was indeed a stunning accomplishment for a young man from Vermont who made his ski poles from bamboo training gates.
He began as a Junior National Champion and became a world class ski racer. There is yet to be another American ski racer who exemplified the determination and talent of Marvin.
In 1957 Marvin was named to the 1958 World Championship (FIS) team. Between 1958 and 1961, he made significant accomplishments throughout North America and Europe, winning prestigious races such as the King’s Slalom in Norway, the White Ribbon Ski Tournament in St. Moritz, and five Kandahar races throughout Europe.
During his travels, Marvin wore a ski hat knit by his mother. She produced a hat with a peak on the top versus a typical rounded ski hat. Marvin wore the hat with pride, and his teammates, other racers and ski instructors around the world asked Ma to make them one. This was the beginning of the Moriarty Hat and Sweater business, which went on to sell hats at Herman’s and L.L. Bean, and to launch a cottage industry in Vermont where knitters came weekly to pick up yarn and orders to return home to knit them by hand and, later, hand loom them.
Marvin spent many years in Aspen, Colo., where, among many other things, he was a builder, a ski and hockey instructor, and owner of The Mad Dog, a famous bar, where many a good time took place.
Marvin was a force in everything he undertook. He excelled in any sport from baseball and hockey to tennis, to hiking Mt. Washington with two cases of beer on his back to sell at the top. He built and flew his own airplane. He loved operating his Kubota tractor, riding his Harley motorcycles and building his dream home in the mountains in Stowe with the love of his life, Beth.
On March 19, Marvin turned 85 and celebrated his life with a once in a lifetime party of friends and family that will be cherished for years. Marvin was larger than life. He lived big.
Marvin is survived by his soulmate of 46 years, Beth McMahon of Vero Beach; and his beloved daughter, Kimbirly Moriarty, and cherished granddaughters, Desi and Skyla Moriarty, of New Haven, Conn.
A celebration of life will be held this summer in Stowe. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.