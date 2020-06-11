Martin S. Mathamel

Martin Steven “Marty” Mathamel died peacefully at his home in Stowe on May 5, 2020, holding the hand of his partner of 30 years and love of his life, Judy Yang.
He was born in Hamtramck, Mich., in 1949, son of Flavius and Lila (Jaszczuk) Mathamel.
Marty spent the first years of his life in Detroit. After his family moved to Allen Park, Mich., he attended Allen Park High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor.
Early in his career, he held numerous technical and managerial positions at scientific, engineering and manufacturing firms in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Chicago, Cincinnati and Philadelphia.
After a move to Washington, D.C., in 1985, he became vice president at two engineering firms, CDM Smith and CH2M Hill Jacobs.
In 1995, Marty was appointed to the U.S. Department of Energy as an associate deputy assistant secretary during the Clinton administration and for an additional year under President George W. Bush. While at the energy department, he drafted successful legislation that provided compensation for Cold War workers who became ill from building nuclear weapons, revamped the department’s environmental and safety policies and received the Secretary’s Gold Award for work on contract reform and privatization.
In 2001, Marty left the U.S. government and returned to the private sector to provide strategic assistance through JYM Associates LLC, the consulting firm he formed with his life partner, Judy Yang.
While Marty and Judy enjoyed Washington, they began escaping every weekend, driving their sports car over the Bay Bridge to their vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Del., where they could relax and entertain friends away from hectic D.C. life.
In 2002, Marty chose Stowe for a winter vacation and the trip changed the course of their lives. They bought a townhouse at Topnotch and began planning a permanent move to Stowe. Marty enjoyed the lifestyle he and Judy found in Green Mountains, as well as frequent trips to New York, Montreal, Maine and Martha’s Vineyard.
He was an avid tennis player, became a cross-country skier, enjoyed biking and was a serious cook.
As a native of the Motor City, Marty loved cars. He owned numerous sports cars, restored a few and was constantly working on them. He loved driving country roads behind a powerful engine and four-wheeling on beaches in his Jeep.
Even with all these interests, much of Marty’s time and energy was spent creating an oasis of a home in the mountains where he did everything with an eye on beauty and balance — rebuilding a tube stereo system to play his extensive record collection, wiring the house inside and out for speakers and streaming TVs, planting gardens, building furniture, and cooking farm-to-table meals. And he was a gadget guy, constantly upgrading, tweaking, and improving their home.
All knew Marty as a kind, generously resourceful man always willing to help with a ready smile. He was smart, thoughtful, and comfortable with himself and his choices; he liked to be current, dress well and enjoy the best. He truly lived fully.
After years of business travel, Marty was happiest with Judy doing whatever struck their fancy for a half-day or a week — visiting friends or family, exploring a new town or beach, going to shows and concerts, playing tennis or trying something new and fun. Most of all, Marty enjoyed quiet evenings at home — testing a new recipe, having a tasty well-presented meal and listening to music.
In addition to Judy Yang, survivors include his sister, Carolyn Mathamel Barrett of Shelby, Mich.; brother and sister-in-law Gregory and Kim Mathamel of Sterling Heights, Mich.; nieces Kathleen, Jennifer Barrett and Stefanie Mathamel; and members of Judy’s extended Yang family.
No services are planned at this time. Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at faithfh.net.