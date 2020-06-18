Marshall H. Eagan

Marshall Henry Eagan, 91, of Waterbury Center died Saturday morning, June 13, 2020, in the comfort of his family at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin.
He was born in Pittsfield, Mass., Oct. 27, 1928, son of William F. and Alice J. (Emond) Eagan.
Marshall married Karen J. Campbell in Waterbury.
Marshall attended schools in Massachusetts and then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving his country during World War II and the Korean War.
He joined the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and worked as a lineman in Illinois, work he continued after moving to Vermont in 1973.
Settling in Waterbury, Marshall became an active and longtime member of the Mount Mansfield Ski Patrol, working winters on the mountain and summers as a lineman.
As a young man, his interest in becoming an aviator led him to earn his pilot’s license. Flying was a hobby he enjoyed into his 80s. He was a proud member of the Civil Air Patrol for many years.
Marshall was an avid outdoorsman, loved to hunt and fish and was proud to have shot a deer at age 90. He was a longtime member of the Waterbury-Stowe Fish & Game Club. Marshall took up golf in his late 70s and enjoyed his membership and friendships at the Blush Hill Country Club in Waterbury.
Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Karen Eagan of Waterbury Center; his children, Teresa Merrill and husband Rick of Waterbury and their son Tanner Merrill, Julie Morse and her husband Matt of Waterbury and their children Mya Morse, Ian Morse and TJ Morse, Shauneen Eagan of Lyman, S.C., Betty Ann Dubacher and husband Peter of Petersburg, N.Y., and their daughter Elizabeth Dubacher, and Faith Crawford of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; his stepchildren, Chris Hammitt and wife Sarah of Winooski and their children Jackson and Jacoby Hammitt, and Brenda Hammitt of Waterbury Center and her children Michael Wright and Zachary Bolduc; a daughter-in-law, Nancy Eagan of Vero Beach, Fla., and her daughter Xavierra Egan Eastham; and many great-grandchildren.
A son, Marshall Eagan Jr., died earlier.
The family extends appreciation to the staff at Central Vermont Medical Center for extraordinary care and compassion. Marshall’s family would very much enjoy a card or note sharing an anecdote, story or favorite memory. They may be sent to Karen Eagan, P.O. Box 24, Waterbury Center 05677.
No service will be held at this time. It was Marshall’s request that his family scatter his ashes at his favorite hunting spot.
Donations in his memory would be appreciated to the Waterbury Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 95, Waterbury Center 05677.
Arrangements are in the care of the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home in Waterbury. To send online condolences: perkinsparker.com or the funeral home’s Facebook page.