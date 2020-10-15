Marshall “Mark” Wayne Clark III, 52, of East Montpelier, died peacefully at his home on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones.
Born on March 3, 1968 in Waterbury Center, he was the son of the late Marshall and Shirley (Sherman) Clark.
On July 7, 2000, he married Roger McLeon in Hardwick.
Mark is survived by his husband, Roger McLeon-Clark of East Montpelier; his ex-wife and mother of his children, Patricia (McAllister) Hammond of St. Johnsbury; three children, Samantha and Jason Eastman of St. Johnsbury, Justin and Jennifer Clark of St. Johnsbury, and Philip Clark and Robert Dockstader of Essex; many grandchildren, Destiny, Justine, Faith, Tyler, Deago, Shawntae, Shaniqua, Tori, Jerome, Haili, Hailaegh and Makenzie; two sisters, Valarie and John Pecor of East Montpelier, and Chrisanne and Sheridan Eldred of Hardwick; and many nieces and nephews who all loved their uncle Mark
Mark is predeceased by his parents, Marshall and Shirley Clark, and one sister, Crystal Clark.
Mark was always a dedicated family man, and he loved family get-togethers and vacations with the kids, grandkids and extended family.
He was the life of the party at any event, dancing, singing, and he could always make you laugh until you cried. His smile and laugh could fill a room with love. He loved Christmas; it was his favorite time of the year. It wasn’t Christmas if presents were not stacked to the ceiling.
Anyone who crossed Mark’s path in life instantly became a part of his family. He was the glue that held our family together, and he will be forever missed.
Graveside services were held in Phillips Cemetery in Duxbury. To send online condolences visit perkinsparker.com.
