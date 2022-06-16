A celebration of life in honor of Marianne Goodson will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 4 p.m. at the Stowe Community Church. Marianne died in December 2020 and the time has come for a special gathering to share memories and music.
A lovely reception (aka cocktail party) will follow at the Green Mountain Inn.
RSVPs are not necessary, but helpful. If you plan to attend, please let the family know by calling 802-244-5895 or email lcg@sunboundtalent.com.
Zoom access will be available for those unable to attend in person.
