Margaret ‘Maggie’ Morrow

Margaret “Maggie” Cecilia Morrow (Joubert), 81, of Stowe, died on Jan. 29, 2020. Her family also knew Maggie as Peg or Peggy.
Maggie was born in Springfield, Mass., on Sept. 19, 1938, to Wilfred H. and Margaret C. Joubert (Harrington).
She lived and worked in Springfield before moving to New York City in the early 1960s. She graduated from Classical High School and worked for Mass Mutual and the USO while living in Springfield. Maggie moved from New York City to Acton, Mass., in the late 1970s and then moved to Amherst, N.H., and finally settling in Stowe, the town she loved.
Maggie’s gardens and her greenhouse were her joy. She loved gardening and sharing her seeds, plants and knowledge with everyone she met. She often sent greeting cards that most always contained a packet of seeds to plant and enjoy. She was a major organizer of the St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church annual plant sale and helped maintain the gardens around the church. She supported and enjoyed local community gardens and farmers markets.
Maggie loved antiquing and rummaging around local yard sales looking for treasures she could add to her Stowe home.
Among Maggie’s several passions was her pottery. While living in New York she opened a shop on Atlantic Avenue, McReynolds Pottery, where she made and sold her work and gave workshops. She taught pottery for several years to the students at Baldwin School, also in New York City. Several of her former students kept in touch with her until her death. Maggie loved seeing her work in use. Many of her pieces, marked with an “M,” are in use in many kitchens throughout the country.
Maggie enjoyed cooking and entertaining in her home and gardens. Many St. John’s in the Mountain’s Episcopal Church receptions and gatherings were held at the Morrow home. Fourth of July picnics were an annual event held on the Morrow’s back porch with friends and family.
Reading was a lifetime passion that Maggie loved to share. She would recycle her books with those she knew would enjoy them. The Stowe Library was one of her favorite places to visit. Her motto was, “Always have a book with you wherever you go.”
Although Maggie enjoyed traveling and adventure, her favorite place was sitting on her back porch, enjoying her gardens and watching the birds at the feeder while reading a good book.
Maggie’s husband, Harold “Hal” S. Morrow, died on Feb. 19, 2021, a little over a year after Maggie’s death. Maggie leaves her daughter, Cynthia Tavlin and her husband, Josh Tavlin, of Connecticut; and grandsons, Will and Noah Tavlin of New York.
She also leaves her sister, Joan Jaquith of Massachusetts; two nieces, Jennifer DePianta of Connecticut and Kathryn Zraunig of Massachusetts; a nephew, Christopher Jaquith of North Carolina; and many treasured friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church in Stowe followed by a celebration of Maggie’s life at 12:30 p.m. at the Sunset Grille and Tap Room, 140 Cottage Club Road, Stowe.
Memorial contributions in Maggie’s name may be made to any local foodbank or farmers cooperatives or a charity of the donor’s choice.
