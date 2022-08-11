In the early morning of Aug. 6, 2022, Lynn Tidman, 81, died peacefully and comfortably at her home in Norwich.
Lynn Weaver was born on Dec. 26,1940 in Bayside, N.Y., the daughter of Julie Phalen and Walter Weaver. In 1948, Lynn and her family moved to Paget, Bermuda.
Lynn was a natural athlete, playing netball, softball and competing in track and field events as a student at Bermuda High School. As a member of the Coral Beach and Tennis Club, she became the amateur Bermuda Tennis Champion at 15. She later joined the Eastern Junior Tennis Tour in 1959.
Lynn attended the Ethel Walker School in Simsbury, Conn., where she graduated in 1959. After graduation Lynn continued at Bradford Junior College in Haverhill, Mass., graduating in 1961. She then ventured west to ski and study at the University of Colorado in Boulder, graduating in 1963. After a short career at Chubb Insurance in New York City, Lynn spent the winter skiing in Aspen before returning to New York City to study early education at the Bank Street College of Education.
On June 16, 1966, she married James Dwinell of Montpelier. She and James met at a New Year’s Eve party on Long Island. After getting married, Lynn joined James in Munich, Germany where he was a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army. They returned to New Hampshire in 1968 as James was attending Tuck School. Lynn worked at Hanover Nursery School and then taught first grade at Canaan Elementary School. Her son, Mason, was born in Hanover, N.H.
Lynn moved to Morristown in 1971 where her daughter, Ashley, was born. Lynn co-founded the Stowe Early Education Cooperative. Lynn and her family moved to Norwich in 1980. She and James divorced in 1984.
Lynn married George Tidman in June 1990. Lynn and George loved sailing on Lake Champlain, they loved their pets and they loved the land.
Lynn loved her house in Norwich. She loved her antiques. She loved tea time. She loved gardening. She loved tennis. She loved her dogs, donkeys and horses. She loved being a mom.
She loved cheering on her children at ski races, ski jumping meets, horseback riding competitions, soccer and lacrosse games. She loved watching her grandchildren ski, as well as play soccer, baseball and lacrosse.
She loved holidays and loved celebrating birthdays. She loved visitors. She loved dinner parties. She loved her children and her grandchildren. She loved the land, and all the critters and spirits within. She adored long walks through the fields and forests of Vermont.
While Bermuda was always close to her heart, she truly loved Vermont. She is survived by her son, Mason Dwinell of Norwich; her daughter, Ashley Clapp of Norwich, and her four grandchildren, Lilly, Schuyler, Hayden and Nyah.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to The Family Place in Norwich.
