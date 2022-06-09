Lynn Johanson Langdon, 57, died very unexpectedly, on her own terms, in Key West, Fla., at her sister’s home, on May 21, 2021.
Lynn struggled during her adult life with depression, physical ailments and addiction. Her beloved dog and constant companion Maggie followed Lynn the next day.
Lynn was born March 25, 1965, in Toledo Ohio to parents Gordon Mellin Johanson and Susan Franzen Johanson.
Lynn, her sister, Leslye and her brother, Andy lived in a multitude of states — Ohio, Maryland, Wisconsin, Kentucky and New Jersey — as Gordon was promoted within Alcoa Aluminum. The family’s final move was to Oakville, Ontario. Lynn was active during high school, excelling in long distance running and cheerleading.
Lynn attended University of Vermont, graduating in 1988 with a bachelor’s degree. She was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and had a large and very fun group of friends. After graduation she moved to Stowe and rented the “little” house from her parents. Leslye joined her in 1990 and the reign of Johanson sisters began. During that time, she worked at Stowe Area Association and volunteered for the Stowe Rescue Squad. She was an awesome skier — who strangely preferred not wearing socks in her ski boots — enjoyed Mozart in the Meadow picnics and started the first of her many gardens.
She met and married JD Langdon in the mid 1990s and moved to Jackson Hole, Wyo., where she worked in hotel management at Spring Creek Ranch, a job which she loved. In 1997, Lynn gave birth to her beloved son and light of her life, Duncan “Boo” Langdon.
Lynn, Boo and “Wilson the Wonderdog” returned to Stowe in 2001 and began a new chapter, raising Boo as a single mother. She was part of the Mt. Mansfield Stowe Adventure Center management team, a position she thoroughly enjoyed.
In 2017, after the death of her mother, Lynn and Maggie, her golden retriever, moved to sunny Key West to live with her sister and brother-in-law.
Lynn was employed by the Key West Butterfly Conservatory in the capacity of professional Flamingler where she led small Flamingo group encounters. She had a special relationship with the conservatory flamingos Rhett and Scarlett and enjoyed sharing her knowledge with others. She was a wonderful addition to the butterfly conservatory family and is greatly missed.
While in Key West, Lynn got back into sewing, reached out to local artists and began creating beautiful quilts and handbags — she had a brilliant way with patterns, colors and fabrics.
Lynn had a special gift connecting with people in need; somehow, she just knew. She believed in giving back and paying forward, sharing her time and life experiences through volunteer work at De Poo Medical Center and the Monroe County Sheriffs’ jail.
Lynn’s son Boo used his mother’s death as a call to action. He is 12 months sober and focused on his sobriety, self-awareness and growth. Lynn wanted nothing more than Boo’s happiness and would be so proud and inspired by the complete transformation in her son — he is growing into a fine young man.
Lynn is survived by her son, Duncan “Boo” Langdon of Stowe; sister, Leslye Johanson Taylor and brother-in-law, Greg Taylor of Key West; and brother, Gordon Anders Johanson of Stowe.
A special thanks to Rick McBride and his wife, Cindy from Ikce Wicasa Tiospaye for their spiritual guidance and support.
On behalf of Lynn, please reach out if you see someone struggling — be kind, be compassionate, be accepting. If you know someone in crisis get help at 1-800-273-8255.
The family suggests donations to National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (suicidepreventionlifeline.org) and North Country Animal League (ncal.com).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.