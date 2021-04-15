Louise Walker Hunter, 82, died Monday, April 5, 2021, at the Jack Byrne Center at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.
Louise was born Aug. 22, 1938, in Bronxville, N.Y, a daughter of Wallace and Mary (Davis) Walker. She graduated from Barrington High School in Barrington, R.I., Class of 1957.
Louise, known as Weezie, went on to earn her associate’s degree from Westbrook College in Westbrook, Maine. She worked as a medical secretary in the mental health clinic at Stamford Hospital in Stamford, Conn. She was married to David Peterson Hunter on Dec. 3, 1960. They lived in Darien, Conn., for many years, then Brooklyn, N.Y., and Stowe, prior to moving to Lebanon in 2015.
Weezie enjoyed travel, both domestic and international, good food and wine, walks on the beach, and most of all being Pete’s devoted wife for more than 60 years. They met on a blind date while Pete was still in college and Weezie was working as a medical assistant at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
They got engaged six months later and the rest is history. When asked what her greatest accomplishment was, Weezie’s response was raising her three girls. She especially enjoyed spending time with her six grandchildren.
She was predeceased by two brothers, Davis Walker and Wally Walker.
Louise is survived by her beloved husband, David Peterson Hunter of Lebanon; daughters, Heidi Ryder and her husband, John, of Boston, Amy Winagle and her husband, Jeff, of Orford, N.H., and Holly Amorosana and her husband, Chris, of Armonk, N.Y.; as well as grandchildren, Geoff Ryder, Adam Ryder, Megan Winagle, Jack Winagle, Val Amorosana and Will Amorosana.
A private memorial will be held in June at the convenience of the family on Martha’s Vineyard at Eastville Beach.
Knight Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences to Louise’s family may be expressed in an online guestbook at knightfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sail MV, PO Box 1998, Vineyard Haven MA 02568, a non-profit for underprivileged children on Martha’s Vineyard; or to the Jack Byrne Center, One Medical Center Drive, Lebanon NH 03756.
