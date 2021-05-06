Louise Evelyn Garland, 100, formerly of Stowe, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Brookdale, in Newnan, Ga. She was born June 2, 1920, in Epsom N.H., to the late Charles and Doris Huckins.
She was the widow of Robert G. Garland. She married him in 1945 when he came home from World War II. They moved to Stowe in 1963 to start their insurance agency — Garland Insurance Agency. They left Stowe in 1977 for her health. They visited Stowe in the summer to see friends and family.
She is survived by a daughter, Linda, and son-in-law, Tim Giles, of Newnan; son, Jeff Garland of Allentown, N.H.; sons Robert and Brian Garland of New Hampshire; and daughters Carole Berkowitz and Brenda Lucas of Virginia; two brothers, Charles Huckins and Gordon Huckins of New Hampshire; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, two infant children, and a sister, Virginia Yeaton.
She lived in New Hampshire, Vermont and Florida before moving to Georgia in 2015 to be near her daughter. She was an 80-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was an insurance agent and real estate broker before moving to Florida. She enjoyed motor homing, gardening, reading and crafts.
No service is planned. Donations requested for the Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa FL 33607. (shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate)
