Loretta Ann Gallagher, 81, died on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, and joined her recently departed husband.
Loretta was a devoted wife to her husband, Bill Gallagher, and is survived by her children, Jim (Jennifer) and Jill; grandchildren, Billy, Brooke, Matthew and Kristen; her nieces, Cathy, Elaine, Kimberly and Kristine; nephew, Ronald; sister-in-law, Patricia; and many great nieces and nephews.
Loretta was born April 9, 1940, in Revere, Mass. She raised her family in Morrisville, and retired to the Clearwater, Fla., area.
Loretta was a deeply kind and generous person. She taught her family the value of giving back to the community by volunteering in the schools, the hospital, cooking up lasagnas for church suppers and reading to children at the local library. Her love of all children and animals guided her throughout her life to always have an open heart and an open home.
Daughter of Italian immigrants, she was known for her gourmet cooking that she highlighted every Christmas with the Christmas Eve Gallagher open house where she prepared all the Italian cookies and food.
Animals were called to Loretta and many a stray cat would find their way to her home, where they were welcomed into the family. Many of her children’s friends would find themselves around the dinner table for Sunday dinner and made to feel as one of the family. Loretta always had a book to read, a glass of wine to share and a witty sense of humor.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s research or your local animal shelter.
Loretta’s family and friends will gather in New England in the spring to honor and celebrate her life, with details to be announced.
