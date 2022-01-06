Lore Hartenstine was born in Germany in 1931 and died at the age of 90 in Vermont.
Lore moved to the United States following World War II, where she met and married Richard J. Hartenstine. After the birth of her two sons, Richard and Paul, the family moved to Flushing, N.Y.
Lore worked for Lufthansa Airlines and spent many happy summers in Ocean City, N.J., enjoying the beach with her family. After retiring, Lore also maintained an apartment in Stowe, to be closer to her son Richard, splitting her time between Vermont and New York City. Lore traveled the world and did two around the world trips before the birth of her sons.
In her later years, she visited Germany regularly for reunions with classmates, took river cruises, visited Kenya in Africa and flew out to California to visit Paul and his family several times a year.
In her 90th year she celebrated her birthday all year long, including family dinners at Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe and birthday songs from all her grandchildren. But she was most happy and thankful for her weeklong birthday celebration in July to Brigantine Beach and Ocean City with her entire family.
Lore was preceded in death by her husband, who died in 2010.
Lore is survived by her sons, Richard (Clea) and Paul (Jennifer); her grandchildren, Sebastian, Lexi, Zoe, Harry and Andrew; as well as nieces and a nephew.
A private family celebration of life in her honor is being planned.
