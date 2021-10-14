Lisa Guthridge Russell, born in 1953 and raised in Waterbury Center by parents, Richard and Martha Guthridge, died recently.
She later moved to Waitsfield where she built a private physical therapy practice that she ran successfully for nearly 30 years. Lisa’s greatest enjoyment in life came from watching her daughter, Allyson Lindsay Russell, be enthusiastic about sailing and skiing, two sports that she herself loved, as well as excel in her education and career, making others’ lives better and forming lifelong friendships.
Lisa’s zest for life came from being outdoors, whether skiing, biking, sailing or hiking. She grew up skiing with her family on Mt. Mansfield from the age of 3, and later was on the ski patrol at Mad River Glen and a ski instructor at Sugarbush.
Lisa had an infectious smile that would spread love to all those around her. She lit up every room she walked into. At her core she was someone who found joy in every possible moment, never letting a sunny day go by unnoticed.
She will be greatly missed by her family: daughter, Allyson Russell; sister, Norma Stancliffe; niece, Heather Beres and sons, Gabe and Max; niece, Michelle Caldwell and sons, Elliot, Lukas and James and wife, Jessica; sister, Karin Hawkes and husband, Martin; nephew, Ian Hawkes and wife, Jocelyn; niece, Jessica Webster and husband, Scott, and daughters, Charlotte and Olivia.
In her own words: “It’s a beautiful day — go outside and have fun!”
Lisa’s family is collecting memories and stories to create a private family memorial book. They would welcome you to share yours at bit.ly/LisaGRussell.
The family will hold a small, private service for Lisa later this month.
