Linda Cole Almquist, 70, beloved daughter, sister, wife, aunt, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law and friend, died on Monday, June 12, 2023, at her home in Stowe of esophageal cancer.
Linda, the eldest of four children, was born Linda Sue Cole on March 20, 1953, in Columbus, Ohio to Patricia (Peterson) and Walter H. Cole, Jr. She graduated from Upper Arlington High School in 1971 and Wittenberg University with a bachelor’s degree in biology in 1975.
She returned to school at the University of Vermont in 1986, where she received a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
Linda moved from Ohio to live in Stowe in 1975. She met her life partner and best friend, Scott Almquist, formerly of West Bridgewater, Mass., at a polo lesson. They were married in 1982 at the cabin in Stowe originally owned by Linda’s grandfather. The cabin became their home, where they spent many happy years together.
Linda worked at the Trapp Family Lodge, Dairy Testing, Inc., Restaurant Swisspot, Copley Hospital and Foxfire Inn and Restaurant.
Linda and Scott were members of the Stowe Polo Club, and they enjoyed meeting new friends both at home games and when traveling. As an RN, Linda volunteered for the Red Cross performing blood draws, checking blood pressures and taking health histories until the Red Cross stopped using volunteers for these tasks.
She enjoyed many activities including boating, swimming, target shooting, horseback riding, Nordic and alpine skiing, snowboarding, kayaking, and especially wildlife watching and birding.
She coined the phrase “indoor wildlife photography” to describe her ability to take photos of wildlife including birds, turkeys and bears in her front yard, all from the comfort of her home, without even having to put on her shoes.
Linda’s siblings remember her as an intelligent, kind and loving sister who always made time for them. Throughout the years she could be counted on to listen and offer advice. Her common sense and down-to-earth attitude were accompanied by a great sense of humor, and her siblings looked up to her.
Linda was predeceased by her parents. Patricia (Peterson) and Walter H. Cole Jr.; husband Scott; and nephew; Tyler Almquist.
She will be forever missed and remembered by her family, including sisters Lauren Cole Clark and husband, John, and Lisa Cole Schmitz and husband, Rod; brother, Walter H. Cole III; nephew, Evan Clark and wife, Jessica; nieces, Elizabeth Clark and Jenna Almquist; mother-in-law, Shirley Almquist; sister-in-law, Kim Almquist; brother-in-law, Ross Almquist; and friends, including her good friend of many years, Nina Coonan, who was always there to help.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Friends who wish may contribute to the American Cancer Society or charity of their choice.
