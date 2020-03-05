Lillian L. “Spot” Jankowski, 85, died peacefully at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester on Feb. 27, 2020, with her family by her side.
She was born in Wheeling, W.Va., Sept. 5, 1934, daughter of George and Barbara Lubic, and attended St. Joseph’s Academy in Wheeling.
She was a trailblazer, rejecting the typical post-high school educational offerings for women of her time. It took her seven years to put herself through the College of Steubenville, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics in 1959. After graduation, Lillian worked as a computer programmer for General Electric in Schenectady, N.Y., where she joined the Schenectady Winter Sports Club.
She loved to hike and to ski, and it was through the sports club that Lil met her husband, Joseph C. Jankowski. They shared a love of skiing and the outdoors, which ultimately led them to buy land, build a home, and raise their daughter in Stowe. They put their whole hearts into building their home, and it became a hub of entertaining friends and family throughout the years.
Always inquisitive, Lil loved facts and science. She was an avid reader, a Scrabble aficionado and she loved trivia, word games, and completing The New York Times Sunday crossword puzzle every week. Scientists and scholars were her heroes, as evidenced by the Albert Einstein poster that always hung in her home.
Lil was a true scholar. She never stopped learning, always looking up online courses or reading books to grow her wide breadth of knowledge, which always helped her when watching “Jeopardy.”
Survivors include her daughter, Mary Camp and husband Phil of Wayland, Mass., and Stowe; her grandchildren Andrew (wife Cassidy) Camp of South Portland, Maine, Geoffrey Camp of Wayland, Mass., and Elizabeth Camp of Burlington; her siblings, Nancy (husband Don) Shuman of Stevenson Ranch, Calif., Mary Jane Hines of Wheeling, W.Va., John (wife Lynn) Lubic of Ashburn, Va., and Bill (wife Sherry) Lubic of Asheville, N.C.; sisters-in-law Pat Jankowski and Irene Jankowski, both of Charlton, N.Y.; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Thursday, March 5, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, N.Y. Burial will be on Thursday, March 5, at 12:30 p.m. with her husband in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, in Colchester, VT 05446, in an effort to enable all families to find peace and comfort in their loved ones’ final days. To send online condolences: townleywheelerfh.com.