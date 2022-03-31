Lillian I. Coppola, 84, of Stowe, died peacefully on Monday, March 21, 2022, in Denver.
Lillian was born in Buffalo, N.Y., on May 9, 1937, the only child of Italian immigrants, Paul and Emma Bussolin. After moving to Ft. Lauderdale in 1940, Lillian attended Central Catholic High School, now known as St. Thomas Aquinas High School, and then Syracuse University.
She worked for many years as a dental hygienist, which provided her the serendipitous opportunity to meet the love of her life, Dr. Vincent Coppola, whom she married in 1958 and with whom she enjoyed 56 years of marriage and six children.
Whether it was hiking, walking or cross-country skiing, Lillian never missed a chance to exercise and appreciate the outdoors. She attended all her children’s sporting events and spent countless hours chauffeuring them to their after-school activities and sports.
Lillian never shied away from her love of spicy food and was an amazing cook — a true master in the kitchen. In her free time, she enjoyed crossword puzzles and never, ever refused an ice cream cone. She was a devoted Brownie and Girl Scout troop leader for many years and had a life well-lived. She was a world traveler and many of her trips included generously bringing medicine to the people of Haiti and multiple trips to Africa, donating time and money to those in need.
Always active in the church, she spent countless hours volunteering at local hospitals and was very involved in St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. She worked closely on fundraising with Danny Thomas, who, as a thank you for all her efforts, invited her to be his honored guest in Memphis, Tenn., at a fundraising event.
Lillian was a beautiful woman, an impeccable dresser, a generous, selfless and kind-hearted soul, always willing to help. Above all, Lillian treasured her family. Love and family were always her North Star. Her children were incredibly blessed to have their beloved mother for so long.
Lillian was predeceased by her husband, Vincent.
She is survived by her six children, Paul (Pamela) Coppola, Rita (Michael) Wallace, Loretta Coppola (Debbie), Nancy (Donald, deceased) Veto, Lillian (Scott) Sinelli and RoseAnne Coppola. She was devoted to her four loving grandchildren, Dominic Veto and Isabella, Emma and Sarah Sinelli.
A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 728 Mountain Rd, Stowe.
Donations can be made in her honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org or 800-478-5833.
