Lili Youkel, 88, died early Thursday, June 11, 2020, at The Manor nursing home in Morrisville.
She was born in Mashad, Iran, the youngest of three children of Gevond and Vartanoush Badalian. Lili’s education period was brief, but she always wanted to become a physician. As was custom at that time, the honor of becoming a physician was bestowed to the eldest boy in the family, who was sent to Paris to study medicine.
Lili married Yasha Youkel, a childhood friend of the family, in 1955. Yasha was a caring, handsome, industrious young man. Alain Youkel, their only child, was born in 1958.
Around 1964, Lili moved with Alain and Yasha to Rome. However, being apart from her parents and brothers who remained in Iran proved very difficult for Lili and the family returned back to Iran shortly thereafter.
Lili was interested in art, music, romantic and sad movies, history, culture and fashion. Her sewing and knitting skills from an early age were exceptional. Lili was the picture of elegance, usually wearing her hand-sewn or hand-knitted pieces of art.
Lili traveled extensively throughout Europe and the United States. In 1978, after the Islamic revolution in Iran, Lili and Yasha left Iran for good. They initially joined Alain in London, but ultimately made a life in the United States. Lili and Yasha lived in Manhattan, where Alain and his wife, Simone, joined them in 1982.
Lili loved Simone like her own daughter. They were inseparable, and most people assumed they were mother and daughter. Lili devoted her life to Alain and to her grandchildren, Natalie and Marc Youkel. She sacrificed her own welfare for the sake of her family.
Lili had a passion for baking and cooking and would often prepare many wonderful dishes.
After the sudden passing of Yasha in 1997, Lili moved to Stowe to live with Alain, Simone and her grandchildren. Lili was very religious with very clear-cut convictions. Her motto was to be “the best.” She demanded this of herself and her family. Lili lived by the creed of “One Child, One Husband, and One God.” Lili’s family heritage is Armenian and the Gregorian sect of Christianity.
Her husband, Yasha Youkel, died earlier, as did her parents and her brothers, Onik and Varoujan Badalian.
Survivors include her son, Alain Youkel; her daughter-in-law, Simone Youkel; and her grandchildren, Natalie Youkel and Marc Youkel.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, no memorial service will be held at this time. A burial service is scheduled Saturday, June 20, at 1 p.m. at Riverbank Cemetery in Stowe, Vermont. The Youkel family thanks the staff at The Manor and everyone who took Lili into their heart.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at faithfh.net.