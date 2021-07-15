Leslie J. ‘Sonny’ Davis Jr.

Leslie James “Sonny” Davis Jr., 89, of Stowe, died peacefully, on Monday, July 5, 2021, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville.
He was born Nov. 13, 1931, in Stowe, the son of the late Leslie James Davis Sr. and Margaret Colburn Davis. He graduated from Stowe High School in the Class of 1950.
Sonny was first married to Ramona Jean Poor. He later married Beverly Davis on May 30, 1974.
After high school, Sonny played professional baseball in the Boston Braves organization. His passion for baseball continued throughout his life with many years of coaching in the Stowe youth organization as well as Stowe High School. His love of sports continued through the winter months as a member of the Mt. Mansfield Ski Patrol. He later became head of the Glen Ellen Ski Patrol.
He was an accomplished carpenter, until he retired in 1993. After retiring, you could always find him at Parker and Stearns, sitting and greeting everyone as they came in and out.
Sonny had many interests, including drawing and volunteering with his wife, Beverly, at the Stowe Historical Society, but none more important than the love of his family, attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and family camping trips. As an avid sportsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors.
He had a profound love for dogs and spending time in his garden. Over the years, you could find letters to the editor to the Stowe Reporter from Sonny signed “Woodchuck of Stowe Hollow.”
Survivors include three sons, Adam and his wife, Cathy, of Stowe, Christopher and his wife, Penny, of Morrisville, and James and his wife, Michele, of Orland, Maine; a special nephew, Ken Farnham of Morrisville; a sister, Dale “Dolly” and her husband, Dean Douglass, of Greensboro; grandchildren, Joey and wife, Jamie, and their son, Cash, Jessica, Benjamin and Matthew, Ryan and Sarah, and Bryan and Kyle; as well as nieces and nephews; and Patrick McCoy, who was like a son to Sonny.
Sonny was predeceased by his first wife, Ramona Jean Poor Davis; his second wife, Beverly Davis; and a sister, Juanita Moren.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, July 23, 2021, in the Riverbank Cemetery in Stowe with Father Paul of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Stowe Historical Society, P.O. Box 730, Stowe VT 05672.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick.
