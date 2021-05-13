Laurel Gustafson Burbank, 69, died in her sleep on May 4, 2021. She was born June 2, 1951, in Port Jefferson, N.Y., the daughter of Robert and Doris Gustafson and step-daughter of Elva Gustafson.
She married Robert Burbank on March 3, 1976, in Patchogue, N.Y. Robert and Laurel remained happily married for 40 years until Robert’s passing in 2016.
Laurel studied photography at the Fashion Institute of Technology and worked as a dog groomer and handler, winning multiple ribbons and trophies. Later in life, she was a breakfast cook at the Commodores Inn in Stowe, until her retirement. She loved giraffes, the phoenix and dragons and had a passion for horse racing. She took beautiful photographs and spent much of her time gardening. Laurel was a devoted fan of National Public Radio and Free Speech TV.
Laurel is survived by daughter, Morgan Lucier; her son, Christopher Burbank and wife, Kristina; grandchildren, Juliana Reed, Evangeline Burbank, Gabriel Lucier, Elias Lucier and Kiri Burbank, all of Morrisville; and sister, Leslie Stutz of Long Island, N.Y.
Laurel was positive and optimistic and believed that you can’t control what happens but you can control how you respond. She loved unconditionally and welcomed people into her heart without hesitation. She is greatly missed by everyone that had the good fortune to know this remarkable woman.
The family would like to thank Dale Porter RN of the medical examiner’s office and Copley Hospital for her kind words and assistance.
A date for the celebration of Laurel’s life is to be determined. The celebration will be held at the home of Christopher and Kristina. Contact the family for details.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Free Speech TV by going to freespeech.org/donate, or by sending it to Free Speech TV, P.O. Box 44099, Denver CO 80201.
