Larry J. Touchette

Larry Joseph Touchette, 71, of Stowe died peacefully in the arms of his sister, Annette White, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington on Monday evening, Nov. 25, 2019.
He was born in Morrisville April 29, 1948, son of Joseph A. and Marion (Wiltshire) Touchette, and attended Stowe schools.
In his early years, he was a salesman for the food vendor Watson Products, was a night attendant at the former Petco gas station in lower Stowe village and worked in maintenance for Stowe cemeteries.
For nearly 30 years, Larry was employed as night security for the Stowehof Inn, from which he retired.
In his leisure time, he enjoyed country and bluegrass music, watching vintage comedy shows, particularly Tim Conway and Red Skelton, was an avid collector of a variety of interesting items and did volunteer work, assisting neighbors and friends in need.
He loved spending time with his two grandchildren, Adam and Vanessa. He was a member of Grace Bible Church in Moscow and more recently attended the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Johnson.
Survivors include his son, Christopher Touchette and wife Laura of Johnson; two sisters, Annette White and husband Richard of Waterbury Center, and JoAnne Carr and husband Erwin of Walden; a brother, Donald Touchette and wife Sandra of Montpelier; a half-brother, Perley Sparrow and wife Kathy of Cumming, Ga.; two grandchildren, Adam and Vanessa Touchette; his longtime companion, Tina Goss; and extended family.
The funeral will be Saturday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m. at the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home, 48 S. Main St., Waterbury. Spring burial will be in Riverbank Cemetery in Stowe.
Donations in memory of Larry Touchette would be appreciated to Stowe Emergency Medical Services, P.O. Box 730, Stowe, VT 05672. To send online condolences: perkinsparker.com or the funeral home’s Facebook page.