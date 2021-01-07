Larry Albert Titus, 83, of Pensacola, Fla., died on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. He was born in Stowe on Feb. 21, 1937, to Allen and Elvina Young Titus.
He attended Stowe Elementary School and in 1955 graduated from Stowe High School, where he met his first wife, Fernande Bouchard, in seventh grade.
Immediately after graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy and went through boot camp at the U.S. Naval Training Center in Bainbridge, Md.
Over the course of his 21-year military career, Larry was stationed in Little Creek and Norfolk, Va., Quonset Point, R.I., Seattle and Bremerton, Wash., Pensacola, Fla., Taipei, Taiwan, Laurel, Md., Rota, Spain, Gaeta, Italy, and Homestead, Fla. After starting in the Navy as a damage controlman, he changed specialties and became a communications technician attached to the National Security Agency, where he spent the last 12 years of his career.
He retired as a chief petty officer at the age of 38 in 1975. Becoming a CPO was his main goal because he felt strongly that they were the people who actually ran the Navy. If one of his subordinates made the mistake of addressing him as “sir,” he would immediately respond, “Don’t call me sir. I work for a living!”
Upon retirement from the Navy, Larry moved to Pensacola and attended the University of West Florida on the GI Bill, where he earned a degree in education. He taught at Brentwood Elementary and transferred to Wedgewood Middle School because the Escambia County School District said they needed a military man in middle school. He was loved by the students as well as the staff. He retired after 17 years.
Larry attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church where he was introduced to the Joyful Noise Singers, which he immediately joined. He was asked if he would try out for the play “South Pacific” and was cast in the part of Luther Billis. He was bit. He went on to act in over 125 plays with Saint Mary’s Productions, Pensacola State College and the Pensacola Little Theatre. Before COVID, he was still working at Pensacola Little Theatre building sets.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, sister Grace, and his first wife Fern. He is survived by his current wife, JoAnn. He is also survived by son Greg (Laura); daughter Sheila Pilling (Mark); stepdaughters Shannon Songe, Gina Green (Heather) and Libby Boothe (Cary); sisters, Allene Small of Stowe, and Freda Moody of Wolcott; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, from 10-11 a.m. at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Father Nicholas Schumm will be celebrant. Interment will be at Barrancas National Cemetery, NAS Pensacola.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to The Pensacola Little Theater.
Faith Chapel Funeral Home South, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, is entrusted with arrangements.
Express condolences online at fcfhs.com.
