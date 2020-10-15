Kent O. Goodwin, cherished husband of Janice Fetsch, and wise friend and respected colleague to many, died from a heart attack on Sept. 24, 2020, at home in Stowe. He was 67.
Kent started his career in real estate management with Equitable in San Francisco after receiving a bachelor’s degree in English and French from Portland State University. He went on to join the government of Singapore Investment Corp.’s real estate team in the United States in 1990, and retired as GIC real estate’s managing director and head of portfolio management for the Americas region in 2014.
His retirement was short-lived as he began consulting for Keppel Capital’s real estate investment arm, Alpha Investment Partners, serving as an external director and advisor. Until his death, he also was their representative on the 200 East 59th St., condominium tower in New York. Kent also was serving as an independent board member for Morgan Stanley’s Prime Property Fund.
Kent was born Feb. 19, 1953, in Portland, Oregon, to Bob and Virginia Goodwin, owners and operators of Simmons Carbon Co. Soon after Kent’s birth, his father was paralyzed by polio. As he grew up, Kent and his siblings helped their mother care for their father as she ran the family business. Kent graduated in 1971 from Portland’s Andrew Jackson High School. He studied English literature and French at the University of Oregon and spent a year at the Universite de Poitiers in Poitiers, France, before earning his bachelor’s at Portland State.
Kent was fluent in French and passable in Spanish. He and his wife spent much time in Montreal, where they were season ticket holders to the much-loved Orchestre Métropolitain. Kent was an avid fly fisher, hiker, golfer and cross-country skier, and he thoroughly enjoyed these activities with his wife.
Kent was passionate about everything from the environment and overpopulation to politics. The New York Times often published his online comments on stories. He was thoughtful and philosophical, and displayed a wry sense of humor. He was a member of the American Civil Liberties Union and supporter of numerous nonprofit organizations.
He and his wife adored their Labrador retrievers, and Kent went so far as to have a clause inserted into a lease allowing their dog Teddy to be in GIC Real Estate’s offices in New York.
He and his wife traveled the globe together, and over the years embraced opportunities to work and live in San Francisco and New York City, and finally to retire in Vermont and Montreal.
Kent’s friends and colleagues from around the world repeatedly described him as a great gentleman and a gentle soul, as someone who always was kind, caring, optimistic and generous, and who would freely share his immense knowledge and experience.
In addition to his wife and his well-loved Labradors, Topper and Tucker, Kent is survived by his brother, Robert Goodwin, of Portland, Ore., and his sister, Kim Bigelow, of Las Vegas, and their families.
A celebration of Kent’s life is planned for September 2021 in Stowe. Donations in his honor may be made to the American Indian College Fund, the Animal Medical Center in New York City, the Orchestre Métropolitain in Montreal or the ACLU.
