Kenneth Maynard Buker, 76, of Stowe, died Nov. 11, 2020, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville. He was born April 11, 1944, in Stowe, the son of Maynard Buker and Nildah Mayo Buker.
Kenneth worked on dairy farms in Stowe when he was younger.
He is survived by his sisters, Mary Raymo and husband, Richard, of Wolcott, and Gail Leach and husband, Herbert, of Morrisville.
He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Ronald Mayo.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at the Riverbank Cemetery in Stowe.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
