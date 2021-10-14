Kenneth A. Lemieux, 86, of Stowe, died at his home on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, with his family by his side. Kenneth was born on Aug. 22, 1935, in Barre Town, the son of Leon Edward Lemieux and Ethel Mae Isham Lemieux.
Kenneth was a master plumber and worked for Roy Durgan Plumbing Company for a number of years. He enjoyed hunting deer and fly fishing. Kenneth loved sitting on the porch at camp and spending time with his family and his wildlife family as well.
Kenneth served in the Vermont National Guard for two-and-a-half years. He was also a member of the Stowe Fire Department.
He is survived by his children, Steven Lemieux (Missy) of Wolcott, Richard Lemieux of Stowe, Randy Lemieux of Johnson, Wayne Touchette (Linda) of Stowe, Carroll “Russ” Lang (Linda) of Stowe, Chan Judd of Wolcott Mary Lemieux of Morrisville, Beverly Perkins (Fred) of Eden, Wendy Lemieux of Stowe, Tracy Lemieux of Albany, Gary Scribner of Nebraska, Phyllis Scribner of Milton; and Doris Lemieux of Stowe; brother, Edward Lemieux; his friend, Roland Russell (Paulette); 22 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife, Joan Scribner-Lemieux; great granddaughter, Kynslee Peters; his brothers and sisters, Eugene Lemieux, Leonard Lemieux, Lloyd Lemieux, David Young, Raymond Young, Howard Young, Theresa Lemieux and Elaine Durgan.
No services are planned at this time.
Kenneth’s family would like to thank the wonderful care provided by Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, especially, Martha Stromme and Lise Laporte.
In lieu of flowers, contributions would be greatly appreciated to Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
