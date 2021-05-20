Kathryn Mary Leisenring Watson, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and best friend, died peacefully on May 14, 2021, just two weeks and one day shy of her 94th birthday.
She was the light of our family and will be greatly missed. Kathryn was born on May 29, 1927, in Kaska, Pa., to Kathryn Mary and Benjamin Francis Keating.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Wesley Marks Leisenring, in 1974; her second husband, Robert Watson, in 1995; three siblings, Benjamin Keating, Daniel Keating and Margaret Acri, all of Pennsylvania.
She leaves behind to mourn her passing son, Dr. Dennis K. Leisenring and wife, Pam, of Stowe; daughter, Kathleen Larson and husband, Dr. John Larson, of Huntington, W.V.; sisters, Mary Pat Meiser of Hampton, Va., and Lucy McDonald of Mountain View, Calif.: brother, Larry Keating of Lancaster, Pa.; sister-in-law, Nori Keating of Enola, Pa.; brother-in-law, Charles Acri of Lewisberry, Pa.; grandchildren, Matt Hensley of Hickory, N.C., Christina Gray and husband, Chris, of Huntington, W.V., Gretchen Losano of Honokohau, Hawaii, and Brady Leisenring of Stowe; great-grandchildren, Christopher and Darian Hensley, Jonah and Madison Hensley, Dionna and Delany Gray, and Kaliko Teruya and Ka’iwiloa Losano; and great-grandson Nixon.
She will also be missed by a host of nieces and nephews who called her Aunt Honey. She was a fun-loving, sports-loving angel among us, who loved to travel. She lit up any room she entered and enriched the lives of all who knew her. We all have such great memories of her to carry with us. Thank you Lord for allowing us to have her for so long.
Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. A service will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, May 17, 2021, at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 915 8th Avenue, Huntington, followed by a private burial in Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington or the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, W.V.
Online condolences may be sent to chapmans-mortuary.com.
