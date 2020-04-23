Karen Bishop Balog, 48, succumbed to her fight with cancer on Sunday, March 29, 2020.
In her last hours, she was comforted by her husband, mother, brothers and niece. Just the day before, the family had gathered at a lake house at Lake Gaston in North Carolina, hoping to spend the week together.
Karen was born in Burlington June 24, 1971, daughter of Kenneth R. Bishop of Springfield and Beverly Rubacka Bishop of Stowe.
Karen’s young years were spent in Springfield at the family farm and in Stowe. Her life was filled with horses and cows, cats and dogs, ponds and swimming, mountains and skiing, school and homework, basketball and field hockey, many family gatherings, and good neighbors and friends.
Karen graduated from Stowe High School in 1989 and received a bachelor’s degree in animal science from the University of Vermont in 1993.
In 2012, she met Bob, the love of her life, and on Oct. 17, 2015, on a beautiful, sunny day on the beach at Kitty Hawk, N.C., they were married.
As a teenager, Karen worked summers at Snow’s, an ice cream stand in Stowe, and while in college, worked with UVM Extension, as well as other part-time jobs.
After college, Karen moved to Wyoming and worked in a veterinary hospital where she adopted Tanner, her Rhodesian Ridgeback, then worked for the Cheyenne city government before moving back East.
In Elizabeth City, N.C., she worked with a nonprofit, Albemarle Hopeline, before settling on the Outer Banks. At Manteo, she became the face of the Dare County Arts Council, working with the council’s board and local artists for several years.
Her next endeavor took her to Kitty Hawk, where she was corporate secretary for Southern Insurance Co., now Towne Insurance Agency. She became Towne’s licensing coordinator and, recently, an assistant vice president.
Karen made many friends, and never failed to remember each with gifts and cards. She loved candles, shoes, flowers, good perfumes, good food, good taste and good art. And she just poured out her love for her dear husband, family, friends and her beloved dogs, first Tanner, then Kota-Bear.
But her great passion was her love of sea turtles. Once Karen moved to the Outer Banks, she became enamored with saving sea turtles through the Network for Endangered Sea Turtles. As a dedicated nest-sitter, she spent many hours watching over active nests on the seashore of the Outer Banks and sharing her abundant knowledge of sea turtles.
Soon, she became the coordinator of NEST. Through her efforts, a board of directors was formed, a website was launched, and the Star Center (Sea Turtle Assistance & Rehabilitation at North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island, Manteo, N.C.) became a reality. Karen shared her knowledge and skills, devoting time to regular research and updates to the NEST website, sharing the latest sea turtle news, events and breakthroughs to further educate the world through Facebook about the plight of endangered sea turtles.
Millie Overman, founder of NEST, stated that Karen became the “voice of sea turtles” through social media.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Balog of Grandy, N.C.; her mother, Beverly Bishop of Stowe; her brothers, Peter Bishop and his wife Kelly of Waterbury Center, Christopher Bishop and his wife Vanessa of Springfield, and Jeffrey Bishop and his wife Dana Palmer of Dryden, N.Y., and Charles Bishop of Stowe; six nephews and one niece; several aunts, uncles, cousins; her husband’s Balog and Lustig families; and countless friends.
The family thanks Bob’s uncle and aunt, Dr. Harry and Rita Lustig, for their generous and loving help throughout Karen’s illness.
Her father, Kenneth Bishop, died July 26, 2007, and her paternal grandparents, Katherine and Harold Bishop, and paternal step-grandfather, Frank Bishop, and her maternal grandparents, Paul and Jennie Rubacka, also died earlier.
On March 30, the Rev. Pius Wekesa of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church of Roanoke Rapids, N.C., celebrated Mass for her at Henriko, N.C., on the shore of Lake Gaston.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Karen’s name to NEST, P.O. Box 1073, Kitty Hawk, NC 27949, checks payable to NEST.
Celebrations of Karen’s life will be held in North Carolina and Vermont later this year after social distancing requirements are relaxed.