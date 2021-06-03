A funeral will be held for Karen Bishop Balog on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Stowe.
Karen died on March 29, 2020, at the beginning of the COVID epidemic. Now that regulations are loosening, family and friends can finally gather to celebrate her life.
The internment will be held on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Saint Marys Cemetery in Springfield.
