Joyce Titus Austin Kraatz died on Jan. 16, 2023, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Edward Piro, in East Montpelier where she had lived for almost three years. She was 95 years old and prior to her death nearly all her family was able to come and say goodbye.
She was born on Oct. 14, 1927, in Chateauguay, N.Y., to Ralph and Flossie (Gibbs) Titus. The family moved to Stowe Hollow where she grew up on the family farm called Grasslands.
Joyce graduated from Stowe High School and worked in Stowe as well as on Cape Cod, Philadelphia and Springfield, Vt. in restaurants and doing bookkeeping. She also worked at IBM.
Joyce was a Mayflower descendant and spent many years researching and organizing family genealogy. She loved her extended family as well as reading.
She is survived by Bruce Austin and his wife, Claire of Stowe, Bing Austin of Addison, Donna Piro and her husband, Edward of East Montpelier, and Michael Kraatz and his wife, Collette of Gunnison, Colo.; sister, Aletha Koloniar; nine grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
Her son, George Kraatz Jr., predeceased her as did her parents and siblings, Floyd Titus, Ell Titus, Donald Titus, Clifton Titus, Alma Percy and Stanley Titus. She was also predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Louise Austin.
There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Riverbank Cemetery on Cemetery Road in Stowe. A memorial gathering will take place at the picnic shelter at the Hope Davey Park near the fire station in Waterbury Center immediately following.
The family is very appreciative of the excellent care provided to Joyce by the staff of Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice during her final weeks.
Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at guareandsons.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.