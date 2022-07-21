Joseph V. Gresko II

Joseph Vincent Gresko II, a proud Marine veteran, died peacefully at his home in Stowe in July 2022.
Born Aug. 11, 1939, in New Britain, Conn., Joe was the son of Mary (Gimma) Gresko and Joseph Gresko Sr. As a child growing up in a humble household, Joe gravitated to sports and athletics.
After graduating from the University of Hartford, he joined the American Football League where he competed as an offensive lineman and later as an AFL coach. Coaching was a natural endeavor for him and something he returned to in coaching his sons’ ice hockey teams with great success in central and southern Connecticut.
To support his family, Joe worked as a credit manager for numerous companies such as City Fish Market, U.S. Foodservice and General Motors. Before retiring, he rose to the title of corporate vice president of credit and collections at City Line Distributors, and it was something he was very proud of.
At work, as well as at home, Joe was admired for being firm but fair. He valued hard work, respect and education among all things and made sure all his children pursued their dreams with a college education.
After the death of his beloved wife Michele, Joe spent his last years in Stowe, a special place for him and his family throughout his life.
Joe was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Michele Faye Gresko.
He is survived by his daughter, Mary Gresko; his son, Joseph and daughter-in law, Andrea Gresko; and his son, Gabriel and daughter-in-law, Samantha Gresko. He also leaves his sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Richard Gidman; his nieces, Beth and Laura Gidman; and his nephew, John Gidman.
Affectionately referred to as “Dzedo,” he is also survived by his eight grandchildren, Emily, Audrey, Michele, Josephine, George, Chase, Natalie and Katherine.
Joe was a loving husband, remarkable father, proud grandfather and loyal friend. A service honoring Joe Gresko will be held privately with family.
Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.