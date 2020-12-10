Joseph Tichansky

Joseph “Joe” Tichansky, 95, died Monday, Dec. 1, 2020, with his family around him at his home. He passed gently, mirroring how he lived.
Joe was a wonderful husband, father and friend. He lived a life full of love, hard work and a positive attitude to all he met.
Joe was born on July 25, 1925, in Garfield, N.J. He lived his youth in Garfield and enlisted in the U.S. Army shortly after graduation from Garfield High School. Joe served in the Pacific Theater in World War II.
In 1945, Joe returned to New Jersey and attended Newark College of Engineering (currently NJIT) earning a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering. His business focus was in the chemical construction and air pollution mitigation industry based in New York City, where he worked until his retirement in 1993.
Joe married his wife Jan in October 1959, and lived in Wayne, N.J., where they raised four children. In 2003, they left New Jersey and moved to Stowe, which fulfilled a longtime dream.
They immediately became very active at St. John’s in the Mountains Church in Stowe. With his construction project management experience, Joe was instrumental in overseeing the building of the current church in 2005. They also enjoyed mountain sports, the community garden and outdoor activities together long into his life.
Joe is survived by his wife Jan, and their four children, Janet Anne and her husband, Jay, Peter and his wife, Karen, Joan and her husband, Anthony, and David and his wife, Bobbi, and nine grandchildren who thought Papa/Grandpa was the best.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date to celebrate Joe and his life with us.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe’s memory to Lamoille Community Food Share at lcfoodshare.org/how-to-help/-donations-.html or at St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church at stjohnsinthemountains.org.
