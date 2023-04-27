Joseph A. Longe

Joseph Anthony “Tony” Longe, 85, died peacefully at his home in Raleigh, N.C., on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
Born on April 17,1937, he was the son of the late Joseph and Bertha (Weiss) Longe.
Tony loved the Lord and became the pastor of the Hunger Mountain Christian Assembly in July 1989. Along with his wife, Pastor Connie, who was ordained in October 1996, they faithfully pastored at the church for 23 years until they retired in May 2012.
Tony is survived by his wife of 64 years, Connie Longe; his four children, Greg Longe and his spouse, Amy, Steve Longe and his spouse, Martha, Pamela Lambiase and Jane Stebbins; his three grandchildren, Justin Hershberg and spouse Corey, Caroline Turner and Erik Longe; his great-granddaughter, Eloise Hershberg; his three siblings, Paul Longe, Patricia Bryer and Michael Longe; as well as extended family.
He was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Francis Longe.
A service will be held Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the Hunger Mountain Christian Assembly in Waterbury Center. The 1:30 p.m. service will be followed by interment in Maple Street Cemetery in Waterbury Center.
