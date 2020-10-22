John W. Bywater, 76, of Stowe, died Oct. 14, 2020, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville.
He was born in Guyana, South America, and educated in England. He worked for Otis Elevator Company for 27 years, during which time he traveled extensively across the globe.
He retired in 2002 and came to live in Vermont to be near his family.
He is survived by Bette, his wife of 53 years; their children, Alexis Bywater (her husband, Jef Taylor) of Dedham, Mass., and Joanna Branch (her husband, David) of Stowe; grandchildren, Rebecca Bywater-Whidden and Oliver, Owen and Annaliese Branch; his brothers, Tony and Peter, and sister, Elizabeth.
John was predeceased by his parents, Alan and Dorothy Bywater and his sister, Mary Joan Hesla.
No public services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Copley Hospital.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
