John R. Bogdan, 95, of Stowe, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
He was born in Springfield, Mass., on Feb. 7, 1926, and lived in Stowe for many years.
John was very loved and is survived by his nieces and nephews and good friends. John was the last surviving sibling of 12.
He loved fishing, hiking, snowshoeing and organic gardening.
His silly sense of humor and positive attitude will be missed.
