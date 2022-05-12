John M. Clark Sr., 85, of Stowe, died Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at The Copley Manor in Morristown.
John was born on July 12, 1936, in New Haven, Conn., a son of the late John B. and Mary Kelly Clark.
He married Jeanne Halligan on July 18, 1964, in Madison, Conn.
John was a proud graduate of the University of Notre Dame and was always proud of his time with the Fighting Irish. In the early 1960s, as a member of the U.S. Air Force, he served our country during the Berlin Wall crises in Germany. John was a parishioner of the Blessed Sacred Church in Stowe.
His professional career started at Cheseborough-Ponds. Jack then became an executive at Schick Razor Company. Schick was purchased by Warner-Lambert (now Pfizer), and he moved his family from Connecticut to Randolph, N.J.
Jack was able to retire at the age of 50 and moved to his beloved Manchester. During his time in Manchester, he was very active in the community, serving on the board of directors of both the Hildene Home and the Hildene Classic and Antique Car Show, and the planning commission. He was a devoted Rotary member in Manchester and Stowe.
After his wife Jeanne died in 2006, Jack move to Stowe to be near his grandchildren, JJ, Jack and Leocadia Clark. During the grandchildren’s athletic careers in Stowe, he was their biggest fan and became affectionately known as “Grandpa” to everyone in Stowe.
Jack’s other passion was traveling the world. Whether it was a foliage drive in New England or a train trip in the Swiss Alps, he was always on the move. After the progression of the Parkinson’s disease — and the Vermont DMV — took away his ability to drive his car he could be seen all over town on his trusty scooter. Rain, sleet, snow, construction and even that pesky swamp couldn’t slow him down.
He is survived by his children, John M. Clark Jr. and his wife, Monica of Stowe, and Mary Ellen Clark and her partner, Carl Bonafede of Succasunna, N.J.; and his three grandchildren, JJ, Jack and Leocadia.
He was predeceased by his parents, John B. and Mary Kelly Clark; his brother, the Honorable Joseph Bernard Clark; and wife, Jeanne H. Clark.
Next time you hear a good joke remember Grandpa with a smile. A remembrance Mass will be held Friday, May 20, 2022, at noon at Blessed Sacrament in Stowe.
A more formal funeral will be arranged around his birthday this July.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Green Mountain Adaptive Sports in honor of John Clark Sr.
Minor Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, minorfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.