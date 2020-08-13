John (Jack) Vincent Morrissey, Sr., 88, died at home in Stowe, on Aug. 5, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Jack was born in Woonsocket, R.I., on Feb. 7, 1932, the youngest born to Eugene F. and Elizabeth G. (Mahon) Morrissey. The family moved to Burlington later that year.
Jack attended Cathedral High School and was proud to have graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1953, receiving a bachelor of science degree in commerce. He followed the Fighting Irish religiously and maintained lifetime friendships. After college, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served for two years.
In 1957, he married the love of his life, Katherine (Kitty) Jane McSweeney in Burlington. Jack and Kitty’s Catholic faith was the foundation on which they raised their family. As a long-standing member of the Blessed Sacrament Church, Jack served as a lector and a Eucharistic minister.
Jack had a long and successful career in construction and real estate. He was vice-president of Wright & Morrissey, Inc. before moving to Sugarhouse Hill in Stowe in 1965. He was a real estate broker and building contractor, operating Morrissey Construction Company for many years. In 1984, he became an independent real estate appraiser. He was a property tax hearing officer for the state of Vermont. Jack immensely enjoyed this work, as Kitty often joined him to explore the state he loved.
Jack had many interests including skiing, tennis, boating, hunting and fishing. He shared these experiences with his children and instilled in them a love for the outdoors. He had a real passion for golf and cherished his friendships made on the courses between Vermont and North Carolina.
One major highlight occurred in 2013 when he made a hole-in-one on the fourth hole at Stowe Country Club. Jack enjoyed traveling and had wonderful memories of his trip to Ireland with Kitty in 2001. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and was so happy to recently be blessed with great-grandchildren.
Jack was very involved with his community. He served on the Burlington Zoning Board, the Stowe School Board and was a member of the Stowe Rotary Club, where he served a term as president. He volunteered for the Lamoille Community Food Share and was very thoughtful of others. Jack was a kind and generous man.
Jack was predeceased by his sisters, Ruth (Sister Elizabeth Marie) and Grace; his brother, Eugene; and grandson, Tyler.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Kitty; his children, Margaret of Waterbury, John (Melinda Spinks) of Nashville, Tenn., Tim (Louise Couture) of Morrisville, Chris (Mary LeCours) of Jericho, Beth (Bart Bradford) of Waterbury, Brian (Monica Palmer) of East Hardwick, Kim (Matthew Weber) of Oberrieden, Switzerland; his grandchildren, Micah, Kate, Will, Heather, Charlie, Riley, Ally, Natalie, Shamus, Patrick, Madeleine, Spencer, Nicole, Aaron; and his great-grandchildren, Emmett, Margot, Henry and Lincoln.
Due to Covid-19, a private Mass of Christian burial for the family will be celebrated at Blessed Sacrament Church in Stowe with burial to follow at Riverbank Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
Instead of flowers, consider making a donation to Lamoille Community Food Share or Lamoille Home Health & Hospice or a local charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.