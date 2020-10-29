John Henry Kirch, 91, of Blue Bell, Pa., beloved husband, father, brother and friend, died Oct. 19, 2020. Understated in demeanor, but imposing in stature (self-described 5-feet, 18-inches tall), he was a source of strength and optimism, and was admired as a kind and gentle soul.
John was born on June 30, 1929, the second of three children of Walter and Edna Kirch, of Pittsburgh. He graduated from the Pennsylvania State University with a bachelor of science degree in forestry, after which he received his commission in the Air Force. He rose to the rank of captain, serving as a supply officer in support of early rocket development at Cape Canaveral. After discharge, he returned to Penn State to earn an master’s in horticulture. During his Penn State years, he met and married Janet Lorraine Herd, of Lower Merrion, Pa., both Nittany Lions for life.
John started his work life as a nurseryman (moonlighting as a deliveryman for Abbotts Dairies), but soon joined Amchem Products, in Ambler, Pa., as a researcher testing new products. This move launched a long career in sales and marketing in the agricultural chemicals industry. After Amchem merged with Union Carbide, he rose to become vice president of sales and marketing for the Agricultural Chemicals Division.
While working at Union Carbide, John earned an MBA from Pace University. Throughout his career he developed a reputation as an innovator, able to understand the needs of growers and provide them with helpful new products. Career highlights include several product patents, significantly increasing the number of women in the division sales force and participating in early negotiations to open trade with China during the Nixon Administration.
John engaged fully in life and was rarely idle, unless reading in front of a crackling fire or watching the occasional TV western. To those who knew him, he was a musician, actor, skier, forester, Nittany Lion, space rocket builder, horticulturalist, husband, nurseryman, milkman, researcher, Dad, gardener, salesman, patent holder, woodworker, troop leader, writer, sailboat race director (and cannoneer!), executive, bibliophile, trade negotiator, naturalist, humorist, explorer, Chinese Checkers champion, whistler extraordinaire, and a best friend. Underpinning his lifetime of accomplishment was wry sense of humor and the driving principle that “Life is short,” so one must “Eat dessert first!”
John is survived by his partner Susan Jones; his sisters Carol, of Miami, Fla., and Grace of Tallmadge, Ohio; and his three children, Bob and his wife CarolLynne of Stowe, Bruce and his wife, Pam, of Weston, Mass., and Barbara and her husband, Kris, of Hightstown, N.J.; along with four grandchildren.
A strong believer in experimentation and creativity, the picture frame by his desk held the embroidered words “Mighty oaks from little acorns grow.”
No public services are planned.
Contributions in John’s honor may be made to: The National Park System, John’s home away from home, at https://bit.ly/3jA84V5, or to the Arboretum at Penn State Mont Alto, where John first pursued his love of the plant world, at sites.psu.edu/arboretum/support-the-arboretum-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.