A celebration of the life of John H. Henzel will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021, 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the College Street Congregational Church, 265 College St., Burlington.
John’s life in Stowe was varied. He brought his family camping at Mt. Mansfield in the 1960s, which led to purchasing and running the Stowe-Away Lodge in the 1970s. Son John Michael then operated Miguel’s Stowe-Away Cantina and Inn for decades.
Always the musician, John became music director for the Stowe Community Church and played for some services at St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church. He also served as accompanist for dozens of Stowe High School theater productions.
Frank Whitcomb, a former colleague and friend at Burlington High School, will feature many of his favorite works on the keyboard. Local folk artist Kip de Moll, one of John’s students from Pennsylvania, will offer tunes as well.
All are welcome to attend. Masking and distanced seating is requested and appreciated.
