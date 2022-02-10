John “Jack” Ambrose Doyle Jr., died peacefully at his home in Melbourne, Fla., on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
He was the son of the late John Sr. and Rose (Gaboury) Doyle, and brother of the late Theresa Dooley, Katherine Bennett, Robert Doyle and Paul Doyle.
Jack was born and raised in Rhode Island. He and his wife settled in Stowe, where they raised their children. He was a resident of Stowe for more than 40 years.
A devoted husband and loving father, he is survived by his wife, Bernadette; daughters, Kathleen Doyle of Los Angeles, Calif., and Kyla Michaud and her husband, Roger of Chester, N.J.; two grandchildren; his brother, Vincent Doyle; and many nieces and nephews.
Jack was truly one of a kind. He was a generous, warm, kind-hearted individual with a disarming wit. Jack endlessly challenged the state of things and the struggles that friends, family and even strangers were confronting. He possessed boundless curiosity and considered himself a perennial student of the human condition.
An avid reader, Leon Uris was one among many of his favorite authors. Jack’s entrepreneurial skills appeared early in life as he juggled a paper route and caddying responsibilities at the local country club with a continued focus on his education and the opportunities that the future offered him.
He entered the U. S. Navy as a young man before attending Providence College in Providence, R.I. Always striving, and soaring to new heights, he was thrilled when he earned his pilot’s license. Jack served as a member of the Pawtucket Fire Department and had his own real estate business for decades.
His passing is an enormous loss to his family and friends. Jack will be greatly missed by us all. A Mass of Christian burial and a celebration of his life will be held later.
