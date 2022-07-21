Joanne Dale Culver, 80, died Dec. 27, 2021, at Berlin Health & Rehab Center.
Joanne was born on July 23, 1941, in Stowe, the daughter of Lawrence Culver and Irene (Foran).
For many years, Joanne cleaned houses in the neighboring area and most recently was her mother’s caretaker.
She is survived by her daughter, Jodina Clanton and husband, William, of Staten Island, N.Y.; her grandchildren, Trevon, Taylor and Jordan Clanton; her siblings, Donald Culver and wife, Margaret from Arizona, and Audrey Belanger from Morristown; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her father, Lawrence Culver; mother, Irene Culver; and her sister, Marceline Burt.
A committal service will take place at West Branch Cemetery on her birthday, Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 9 a.m.
